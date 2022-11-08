Woman falls while trying to kick bike rider, internet says 'every action has an equal and opposite reaction'

Not only our elders but also the school books have time and again taught us that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. While we all have grown up learning that karma will eventually catch up to all, it is rare we get to see instant karma coming back as a consequence.

Giving a glance at the same, a video is making rounds on the internet showing a woman falling from a bike, after she tried kicking another woman on a scooty. Yes, it’s true. Karma indeed hit her really hard. The entire video was captured by a person in a car behind their vehicles. In just eight seconds, the video literally sums up why it was necessary to listen to your elders.

The video was shared by a Reddit user two days ago, with the caption, “Trying to kick another rider.” The viral clip opens by showing two bikes moving in front of a car. On one bike a boy and a girl can be seen sitting, while the other scooty has a woman rider. While both the vehicles were moving parallel to each other, the woman sitting on the bike tried to kick the other woman off the scooty, in a bid to hurt her. But while executing her evil plan, the woman lost her own balance and ended up slipping off her own bike. The video shows that the woman, who was trying to kick another person, was holding something in both of her hands, because of which she couldn’t get a grip when she was falling off the bike.

After the woman fell on the road, the car behind her stopped behind her, and the bike on which she was riding stopped. Now the video is going crazy viral on the internet. As soon as it was posted, several users took to the comments section to point at the woman’s karma. One user commented, “Never before has the whole ‘every action has an equal and opposite reaction’ been more relevant.” Another user commented, “Wait, I remember playing a video game like this when I was a kid LMFAO.” A third user commented, “She was holding a drink in her right hand. Which made a nice puddle for her dumb a** to land in.”

