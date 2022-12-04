Woman dies after she jumps into the sea to retrieve her flip-flops

California: A 26-year-old woman, Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo of California was found dead after she was shredded by a boat propeller when she jumped into the Caribbean Sea in attempt to retrieve her flip-flops, as per a report by Daily Mail.

Fajardo passed away from cardiac arrest despite multiple blood transfusions and surgery. She got horrific injuries on her legs, buttocks, and lower back.

The tragic accident took place on 27 November when the lady jumped into the sea to find her sandals.

Fajardo was taken by jet ski to a hospital on the island, where she underwent multiple blood transfusions and surgery to repair her arteries. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), after the operation but she suffered another cardiac arrest which unfortunately led to her death.

According to reports, the boat involved in the incident was carrying 24 tourists and two crew members.

The vessel has been immobilised, and its two crew members have been handed to the relevant authorities by the Colombian Navy’s Coast Guard as part of the proper procedure of investigation, according to a statement from Dimar, Colombia’s maritime authority.

Officials in San Andres are now cautioning swimmers to keep clear of moving boats and to notify crew if entering the water.

The youngest son of a Spanish-Venezuelan millionaire banker died earlier this year after being injured by a 36-inch-long, razor-sharp propeller while diving into the ocean to save his fiancee.

