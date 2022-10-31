Woman creates spectacular 'Invisible Man'-inspired Halloween costume for son, internet baffled

It is just that time of the year when things go a bit spooky. With that said, Halloween is already here and people are quite excited about it. The festival which is all about pumpkins, pranks, trick or treats, and scary costumes, a very unique Halloween costume has now grabbed the internet’s attention and it can be rightfully called the best costume so far. A picture of the costume inspired by the popular character of ‘Invisible Man’ has been also circulated widely online. Notably, it was the idea of a talented make-up artist, Kim Gardiner who spent weeks creating the amazing outfit for her 11-year-old son, Cole.

If we take a look at the costume, it shows The Invisible Man standing upright with a hat and a pair of glasses hanging in the air while no parts of his physical body was visible. Apart from that, the trousers of the outfit also seem hollow and invisible while the suspenders and waistline remain intact in the structure.

As amusing as it may sound, the outfit has won the hearts of many and further left people baffled over how it was created so perfectly. A Twitter user who goes by the username of TeezySooSkep also shared the picture on his handle and captioned it with, “This the hardest Halloween costume. I’m high as hell looking at it.”

Take a look:

This the hardest Halloween costume 😭 Im high as hell looking at it pic.twitter.com/prCxtjcR8T — ͏  (@TeezySooSkep) October 30, 2022

Notably, her Halloween inspiration has also caught people to share their reactions on the internet. While one wrote, "Holy crap. This is amazing", another person commented, "that ain’t no costume. I’m running." Some also went on to decode the idea of the costume by themselves.

"If you want this debunked: All of the clothing items making the illusion are on the person's back. There's a coat hanger holding everything up, and the hook has been bent straight and attached to an antenna making the hat and glasses float. Zoom in on the first image," one wrote.

Check more reactions:

Holy crap. This is amazing. — Bobby Dreveny (@RFDthree) October 30, 2022

If you want this debunked: All of the clothing items making the illusion are on the person's back. There's a coat hanger holding everything up, and the hook has been bent straight and attached to an antenna making the hat and glasses float. Zoom in on the first image. — The Fourth (@wvardythefourth) October 30, 2022

I’m high while looking at it like … pic.twitter.com/HaJ6rdms6l — Ang 🇵🇷 (@xoang__) October 30, 2022

Nigga how?! 😭

How the hell he do that — WizJay | Love Thy Self (@WizardJayorne) October 30, 2022

The head is in between the bow time and suspenders. There’s a little black thing connecting the glasses and hat to the rest of the body. This took me foreverrrr to figure out 😂😂😂 — Jazz (@jmlynchh) October 30, 2022

It’s an iron hanger life sized doll. You can see the white wire hanger around the belt line & the black wire hanger on the left side of the torso as well as the neck area. You can see it if you look close at the first pic. The rest, is harder because the coat covers the wires — Antoine M. Dillard, MFA (@IndyFilmAntoine) October 30, 2022

Omg the head in the suspenders pic.twitter.com/vEFNg9Gtzt — 🏹Malik🇵🇦🇯🇲 (@malik2spiff) October 30, 2022

According to The Sun, the mother of three lovely boys, Kim got inspired by a picture she saw on Pinterest and wanted to create a completely invisible look. Notably, this is not the first time that she experimented with her two sons' Halloween costumes. Last year, she did an excellent job by dressing up her sons as toy soldiers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.