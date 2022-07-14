Woman adds 'sex work' as experience on LinkedIn, post goes viral

Many congratulated her for finding a new job that she found empowering and well paid. Several others commented that the value of sex work should not be minimised and few even supported her for writing and opening up on her journey

A woman drew attention across the internet after she added ‘sex work’ on her public LinkedIn profile. Arielle Egozi, who has more than 9,000 followers on the professional networking platform, created a buzz after she listed 'Sex Work. Self-employed' on her profile’s work experience.

Egozi published a lengthy article recently where she explained why she mentioned it on her LinkedIn profile. The post has gone viral and many social media users showered praise for her bravery in shattering the taboo around sex employment while others advised her to be careful.

“I left an in-house job with fancy benefits two weeks ago and the reason I could do that was sex work. I had just enough saved from selling and engaging my image that I could ask myself if I was happy. I wasn't,” the initial lines of Egozi’s post read. She further went on to write that the biggest reason she could walk away from it was because sex work showed her what she can do when she owns it intentionally. Egozi also mentioned that she charges exorbitant amounts.

Throwing light on her emotional labour, Egozi said that she does not have a problem taking rejections from those who don’t want to pay for it, because she charges what emotional labour is required for it. She went on to state that she engages only in ways that are safe, playful, and abundant for her as she has set her own rules and boundaries. Egozi also claimed that she has stopped pitching and negotiating with customers and does not believe in wasting any time.

Towards the end of her post, Egozi questions as to "why is this different than any other client work?" She also expresses her opinion asserting that before giving her perspective on it, she thought to herself time and again and it’s up on her LinkedIn now. As anyone she works with in future must not only meet her new standard for new creative clients but also celebrate, welcome and respect each other, she adds.

So far, her post has collected over 8,000 reactions and more than 1,500 comments. Many congratulated her for finding a new job that she found empowering and well paid. Several others commented that the value of sex work should not be minimised and few even supported her for writing and opening up on her journey.

