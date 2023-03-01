Wizz air suspends all flights from UK fearing it as Putin's next target

London: In view of security concerns due rising tensions with Russia, the Hungarian airline Wizz Air has announced the suspension of all of its flights from the UK to Moldova, which shares borders with Ukraine on three sides.

According to a statement from the airline, “Wizz Air has made the difficult but responsible decision to halt all its flights to Chișinău as of March 14 due to recent developments and the high, though not imminent, risk in the country’s airspace.”

From Luton Airport, Wizz Air offers flights to Chișinău, the city of Moldova.

Wizz Air’s move was regretted by Moldova’s infrastructure ministry, which assured in a statement that flights “that respect a number of procedures, could be carried out safely.”

The action comes after Moldovan President Maiai Sandu accused Russia of attempting to overthrow the nation’s pro-European administration by using individuals posing as protesters.

In an effort to “change the legitimate government to an illegal government controlled by the Russian Federation,” Sandu said, the plot involved bringing residents of Russia, Montenegro, Belarus, and Serbia into Moldova.

In the meantime, the Russian defence ministry claimed that Ukrainian saboteurs disguising themselves as Russian soldiers would launch an assault from Transnistria.

Pro-Russian separatists have been armed and supported by Moscow in Transnistria, a tiny breakaway area in the former Soviet republic of Moldova also known as Pridnestrovia.

The region quickly adopted a policy of backing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has permitted Russian forces to be stationed along its borders.

Just a few weeks prior to Russia’s warning to western nations that it would consider any actions endangering Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria to be an attack directly on Russia, the president of Moldova made the remark.

Despite Moldova’s efforts to stay out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has a population of about 2.6 million, its proximity to the conflict has had a major negative impact on its citizens.

Over the past year, the nation has been trapped in the crossfire of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Due to crippling Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, it has been forced to periodically close its airspace and has experienced devastating energy outages.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.