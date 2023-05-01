With Biden admin's 'new rules', asylum screenings for migrants to resume in the US

President Joe Biden suspended accelerated asylum screenings during his first month in office as part of a reversal of Trump administration border policies that included the construction of a wall with Mexico.

Now, He is currently making his own version of the screenings as US is set to make its second attempt at smoothening operations at Migrant centres.

Internal government watchdog organisations were outspokenly critical of Donald Trump’s expedited reviews since fewer people were passing those “credible fear interviews.”

However, the Biden administration has insisted that its quick processing of asylum seekers is unique: “Everyone will have access to legal representation during interviews, which will only be conducted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services rather than Border Patrol officers”.

Over the course of the programme’s five months under Trump, only 23% succeeded, 69% failed, and 9% withdrew, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Those who pass initial screenings are usually allowed to continue their legal proceedings in immigration court, which typically lasts four years, without restriction. The court backlog, according to critics, encourages more people to apply for asylum.

The Biden administration won’t restrict migrants to just one phone conversation, in contrast to the Trump government.

However, it’s unclear how many calls American authorities can handle, particularly if there is no answer and lawyers call back.

According to reports, initial screenings will be restricted to Spanish-speaking nations where the United States regularly flies out deportees.

In Donna, Texas, which is located in the Rio Grande Valley, the administration started with limited screening this month. Later, it expanded to include large tents in other border cities, such as San Diego, Yuma, Arizona, and El Paso, Texas.

The Biden administration hopes to finish screenings in less than the 72 hours allowed by agency rules, which is the maximum amount of time Border Patrol is supposed to hold migrants.

According to the GAO, 20% of immigrants subject to Trump’s quick screenings spent a week or less in detention. Nearly 86% were detained for 20 days or less.

