Winter Solstice 2021: Here are some wishes to share with loved ones on the longest night of the year

The event, which is also known as hiemal solstice, hibernal solstice or December solstice, takes place when the Earth's pole is tilted away from the Sun and is at its maximum distance from the celestial body

Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, falls today, 21 December. The event, which is also known as hiemal solstice, hibernal solstice or December solstice, takes place when the Earth's pole is tilted away from the Sun and is at its maximum distance from the celestial body.

Due to the position of the Earth’s pole, the planet will witness the longest night of the year, in addition to the shortest day of the day. A solstice takes place twice in a year, with the winter solstice normally occurring on either 21 or 22 December.

The moment when the Earth's North Pole points directly away from the Sun, will take place at 9.28 pm. The movement marks the start of winter in the northern hemisphere, while in the southern hemisphere, the solstice signals the start of summer season.

Google Doodle marked the advent of the winter solstice with a special animation this year. The animated doodle featured a hedgehog walking in the snow, with acorns and ferns stuck in its quills.

On the longest night of the year, share some of the wishes and messages mentioned here: