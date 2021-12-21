Winter Solstice 2021: Google Doodle celebrates beginning of winter with adorable animation

The winter solstice takes place when one of the Earth’s poles is tilted away from the sun and is at its maximum distance from it

As cold wave hits several parts of the country and the world, Google Doodle marked the beginning of winter with an adorable animated graphic. The animated doodle features a hedgehog walking in the snow.

Taking to Twitter Google Doodle tweeted:

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates the beginning of winter to those north of the equator ❄️🌎#DidYouKnow? Today is the winter (or hibernal) solstice, a day when the path of the Sun is the farthest south it will be all year in the Northern Hemisphere ☀️ → https://t.co/UOKJ12oc7K pic.twitter.com/5Xpa5b0Rpg — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 21, 2021

For the unversed, 21 December, marks the advent of the cold season. Also known as the Winter Solstice or December solstice, this season begins in the northern hemisphere today and will continue till 20 March, 2022.

The winter solstice takes place when one of the Earth’s poles is tilted away from the sun and is at its maximum distance. Due to this, the day will witness the shortest period of daylight, while have the longest night of the year.

According to reports, the winter solstice is marked every year either on 21 or 22 December, in countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Russia, and Canada.

The winter solstice signifies the ‘birth of the sun’. From today onwards, the day will get longer, while the nights will get shorter in most of the countries.

What is solstice?

The term ‘Solstice’ is derived from a Latin scientific word called ‘solstitium’. The word ‘sol’ stands for sun, while the past participle of ‘sistere’ signifies "to make stand." Hence, a brief translation of solstice means ‘sun standing still’.

