Will work together to strengthen our strategic partnership: Modi congratulates Netanyahu on becoming Israel PM
Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister for a record sixth time. He is Israel's longest-serving PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday after he was sworn in as the head of the new Israeli government.
Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister for a sixth time, leading the Jewish state’s most right-wing government to date.
“Heartiest congratulations @netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership,” Modi tweeted.
Heartiest congratulations @netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2022
The two leaders also share a warm personal relationship and have often referred to each other as friends.
Netanyahu returns to power
Netanyahu took the oath of office moments after parliament passed a vote of confidence in his new government. His return marks his sixth term in office, continuing his more than decade-long dominance over Israeli politics. His new government has pledged to prioritize settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, extend massive subsidies to his ultra-Orthodox allies and push for sweeping reform of the judicial system that could endanger the country’s democratic institutions.
Netanyahu is the country’s longest-serving prime minister, having held office from 2009 until 2021 and a stint in the 1990s. He was ousted from office last year after four deadlocked elections by a coalition of eight parties solely united in their opposition to his rule while on trial for corruption.
With inputs from agencies
