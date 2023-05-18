Elon Musk has announced a change in strategy for Tesla, revealing plans to utilize traditional advertising methods for the first time.

This means that viewers may soon see Tesla’s Model Y crossover and upcoming Cybertruck pickup featured in television or online advertisements, and perhaps even Elon Musk himself.

Or, knowing Musk, it may be an AI-generated version or a hologram of him.

Tesla not immune to market conditions needs to experiment with advertising

During Tesla’s annual meeting, Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, expressed a shift in his stance on advertising. In the past, he relied on his personal reputation and the enthusiasm of Tesla’s customers to promote the company’s electric vehicles, avoiding traditional advertising methods. However, Musk now intends to experiment with advertising and assess its effectiveness.

Following Musk’s announcement, Tesla’s shares closed 4.4 per cent higher the following day. Musk acknowledged that Tesla is not immune to macroeconomic pressures and acknowledged the need to adapt to a changing landscape with growing competition.

What will a Tesla ad look like?

Advertising industry professionals and investors anticipate that Musk’s approach to advertising will be unique, and unconventional, and communicate Tesla’s technological advantages. They expect Tesla to maintain its disruptive image and leverage Musk’s ability to amplify the company’s brand through the media.

While details of the advertising strategy are not yet fully formed, Musk emphasized the importance of informative and aesthetically pleasing advertisements that highlight the features, safety, and affordability of Tesla vehicles. He also mentioned the need for an artistic element and a captivating viewing experience.

Musk acknowledged that relying solely on social media, such as Twitter, only reaches those already convinced about Tesla’s products, missing out on potential customers. In the past, Musk proudly highlighted Tesla’s ability to achieve a high valuation without significant advertising expenditure.

Musk to star in his own commercials?

Industry observers speculate on whether Musk may feature in the advertisements himself, although this carries the risk of polarizing opinions. Some believe that Tesla may opt for a minimalistic yet futuristic approach, with a focus on conveying the brand’s benefits effectively.

In terms of ad spending, Tesla allocated $151,947 for advertising in the U.S. in 2022, a modest amount compared to other automakers. For instance, Ford and Toyota spent $370 million and $1.1 billion, respectively, on U.S. ads, while General Motors collectively spent $1.35 billion. The data from advertising intelligence firm Vivvix also revealed that GM and Ford spent $4 billion and $2.2 billion globally on advertising and promotions, respectively, in the previous year.

