‘Will turn over every rock’ to find who leaked classified military documents: Lloyd Austin

Washington: The United States won’t rest until it finds out how classified documents on Ukraine, Israel and other nations appeared online, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in his first public remarks about the embarrassing leak.

Washington has also scrambled to reassure allies about its ability to keep secrets safe and added that it takes the matter “very seriously”.

“We take this very seriously,” Austin told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday. “And we will continue to investigate and turn over every rock, until we find the source of this and the extent of it.”

The Defence Secretary said he was first briefed on April 6 about what he called “reports of unauthorised disclosure of sensitive and classified material” compiled by the Defence Department.

In the days that followed, the Justice Department initiated an investigation and the US has sought to reassure its allies about sensitive documents in its possession.

The classified documents, which appeared on several social media sites in recent weeks, reveal information on a range of topics, from US assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies.

The leak has raised new questions about the government’s ability to keep its secrets from entering the public realm following a series of far more voluminous leaks by Chelsea Manning in 2010 and Edward Snowden in 2013.

“I can’t say much more while the Justice Department’s investigation is ongoing, but we take this very seriously, and we will continue to work closely with our outstanding allies and partners,” Austin said in a briefing alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “And nothing will ever stop us from keeping America secure,” he added.

Austin and Blinken, were speaking side-by-side with their Philippines counterparts after meetings and said they had both assured their Ukrainian counterparts and again sought to reassure allies that the US remained a reliable intelligence partner.

When asked about leaks involving the difficulties that Ukraine would face in a much-anticipated spring offensive, Austin said he remained confident in the Ukrainian leadership and its battle plans. He said the US would continue providing capabilities to ensure success.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.