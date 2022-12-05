Will support Israel in case of war with Iran, says US

Washington: Even as the war between Russia and Ukraine drags on for almost 10 months now, the possibility of a new conflict looms on the global horizon – this time in the Middle East. Bitter rivals Israel and Iran, who have engaged each other in several proxy wars across West Asia, may battle it out in a direct confrontation.

Iran, the nuclear-armed global leader of Shia Islam, has never officially Israel and has earlier called for the extermination of the Jewish state.

Israel, which has always enjoyed the backing of the United States (US) in its many conflicts in the Middle East, has battled the Lebanon-based Hezbollah – which is sponsored by Iran – for many years.

With Benjamin Netanyahu – who is known as a hawk on affairs concerning Palestine – being elected as the new prime minister of Israel, there is widespread concern that a fresh round of hostilities between Iran and Israel may be in the offing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the US will not back down from supporting Israel on the Palestine issue and during a possible war with Iran despite differences with Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to a left-backed group, Anthony Blinken said some on the right have accused him of being overly sympathetic to the Palestinians and Iran.

“The United States (US) will remain a steadfast friend of Israel even as we seek to resolve issues that Netanyahu has opposed, such as resolving the conflict between Israel and Palestine and restoring the stalled 2015 Iran nuclear deal,” he said.

“The United States (US) will always remain committed to the security of Israel, through the initiatives of the US-Israel partnership and through our countries and people around the world,” he said. This is a commitment that has never been so strong before today.”

Anthony Blinken said that US President Joe Biden’s administration will negotiate with Netanyahu’s government on the basis of his policies, not on a personal basis.

Why will there be a Israel-Iran war?

There can be three main reasons for this conflict. The first is the failure on the nuclear deal. Another reason is the supply of Iranian drones to the Russian army.

Russia has extensively used drones supplied by Iran during its invasion of Ukraine. The third reason is the protest against the Iranian government regarding the hijab. Hundreds of people have lost their lives in this movement. Iran has accused the United States (US) of sponsoring this movement.

