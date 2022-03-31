'Will play till the last ball': Pakistan PM Imran Khan rules out resignation ahead of no-trust vote

Talking about a 'threat letter', Khan mentioned the US. But he quickly backtracked and mentioned a 'foreign nation'. Khan has been facing a rebellion from his own party members ahead of Sunday's vote

A defiant Imran Khan on Thursday indicated that he will not resign from the post of Pakistan's prime minister despite losing the majority in the National Assembly and insisted that he will face the vote of no-confidence which would take place on Sunday.

In a live address to the nation, 69-year-old Khan also discussed a 'threat letter' that purportedly showed "evidence" of a foreign conspiracy to topple his coalition government. He named the US as the country behind the threat in what appeared to be a slip of tongue.

"...Our policy was not anti-US, -Europe, or even India [...] it became anti-Indian after New Delhi revoked the special status of Kashmir and broke international law in August 2019," said Khan, who insists that the Kashmir dispute remained a big issue between the two countries.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.

'Foreign hand'

Speaking on the "foreign letter", he said, "The United States", Khan said in a slip of the tongue and then stated that "a foreign country" had sent a "threatening letter" which was against the Pakistani nation.

"On March 8 or before that on 7 March, the US sent us a...not the US but a foreign country sent us a message. The reason why I talking about this...for an independent country to receive such a message... this is against me and the country," he said.

"The letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the Opposition was in contact with them " Khan added.

Khan said that it was an "official letter" that was communicated to Pakistan's ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting.

"I decided the day I became the prime minister that our foreign policy will be independent, which means it will be for Pakistanis. It doesn't mean that we wanted enmity. When I got the government I said that we will not have any foreign policy that is not in our favour," said Khan according to Dawn.

But the foreign official knew that the ones who would come into power after him would have no issues taking orders from external forces.

"But what is most disturbing is that our people, who are sitting here, are in contact with foreign powers," he said, as he referred to the "three stooges" - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

"Will foreign countries want such corrupt people in power in their states? They are ready to accept such corrupt politicians, but I am not acceptable to them," the prime minister said.

Khan said he will play till the last ball and the no-trust vote on Sunday will decide where the country will go.

'Will play till the last ball'

"On Sunday, there will be a voting held and a decision will be taken on the direction of this country. Somebody suggested that I should resign. I always fight till the last ball. I want the entire nation to see on that day that who sold their conscience.

"There is looted money being used to buy off people, and this is happening before the entire nation. This is a transaction of their conscience, the country and its sovereignty."

"I tell these people who have taken the deals that this will be stamped on you, The people will neither forget nor forgive you. Neither will they forgive those who are handling you. The people will always remember that you sold your country. Through a foreign conspiracy you tried to topple a government that had an independent foreign policy," he said according to Dawn.

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.

No-trust motion

This comes as proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly were adjourned till 3 April soon after lawmakers met on Thursday to discuss the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The crucial session for the no-confidence motion started after much delay but adjourned till Sunday 11.30 am, after members of Parliament demanded voting on the no-trust motion, Geo News reported.

The session was held with more than 172 members from the Opposition benches in attendance.

Addressing a press conference with other Opposition leaders, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Imran Khan again used the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser to deffer the proceeding of the no-confidence motion.

"Today, by producing 175 lawmakers in the Parliament we have proved that Imran Khan has nowhere to run," he said. "Now that we have the majority, there is no safe passage (for Imran Khan), there is no face-saving way and there is no backdoor," he said.

The PPP chairman suggested that there is only one "honourable" way out for way for Imran Khan is to resign in a bid to end the political crisis in the country.

Khan has seemingly lost the majority after PTI's allies decided to side with the Opposition. He has reportedly offered to dissolve the assembly on the condition that the Opposition withdraws the no-confidence motion against him.

He has said that if the Opposition doesn't agree to his suggestion, he is ready to face any situation, Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion. With this move, Khan became the third Pakistani PM to face the no-confidence motion.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on 8 March. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Khan.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

