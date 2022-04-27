'Will launch a quick-fire military response': Putin warns countries against intervention in Ukraine
Moscow: President Vladimir Putin warned Wednesday that if any other country intervenes in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Russia will launch a quick-fire military response.
Speaking to lawmakers, Putin said that "if anyone sets out to intervene in the current events from the outside and creates unacceptable threats for us that are strategic in nature, they should know that our response... will be lightning-fast".
The Russian leader said that the military would not hesitate to use the most modern weaponry.
"We have all the tools for this, that no one else can boast of having. We won't boast about it: we'll use them, if needed. And I want everyone to know that," Putin said.
"We have already taken all the decisions on this."
Putin has frequently touted Russia's development of modern weaponry, including hypersonic missiles and the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile that was successfully tested earlier this month.
