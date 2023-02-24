Will Khaleda Zia return to politics before the next Bangladesh election?

New Delhi: The question of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief and former prime minister Khaleda Zia coming back to politics has surfaced once again.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, political analysts say the government should have mentioned it earlier if Khaleda Zia could do politics now. The ruling party’s remarks also created confusion about whether the suspension of her sentence would be upheld.

“BNP leaders say these are nothing but political rhetoric and a trap hatched by the government to send Khaleda Zia back to jail before the next election,”added the report.

Why was Khaleda Zia released from jail in 2020?

Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia was released from Dhaka’s central jail in 2020 on the condition of receiving medical treatment and not doing politics.

Zia cannot run for election due to her alleged involvement in multiple corruption cases.Meanwhile, her sentence was suspended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on humanitarian grounds.

Khaleda Zia can do politics, but not participate in election: Law Minister

Bangladesh Law Minister Anisul Huq earlier this week hit out at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. Anisul said, “Khaleda Zia can take part in politics but she is barred from contesting in the next general election because of her conviction for corruption.”

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, “Whether she will do politics or not, it’s her personal matter,” added the minister.

The statement came during Anisul Huq’s interaction with the reporters after attending an orientation course held at Judicial Administration Training Institute in Dhaka.

“The constitution states that any person who has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment cannot participate in the elections. There is nothing new to say,” the report in the Dhaka Tribune added.

