Will India, Japan join Australia, US and UK to form NATO-like alliance to counter China in Indo-Pacific?
The AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) pact was announced on 15 September 2021 with a focus on the Indo-Pacific. As part of the deal UK & US will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines
Amid growing Chinese aggression, the UK has called for the formation of a NATO-like military alliance in the Indo-Pacific.
It has also called for the inclusion of India and Japan in the AUKUS security pact.
“The chair of the UK’s defence select committee has suggested the AUKUS agreement, a trilateral agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US that would expand to include India and Japan,” Sky News reported.
The AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) pact was announced on 15 September 2021 with a focus on the Indo-Pacific. As part of the deal UK & US will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.
So basically UK wants to join QUAD?🤔
“The chair of the UK’s defence select committee has suggested the AUKUS agreement, a trilateral agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US that would expand to include India and Japan.”
— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 28, 2023
Notably, India, Japan, US and Australia already have an alliance for the Indo-Pacific to counter Beijing. Dubbed as ‘Asian NATO’, the QUAD holds annual summits apart from a joint military drill called Exercise Malabar.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'We will not go to war with Turkey,' says Greek PM Mitsotakis
Relations between the two NATO allies and historic regional rivals have been particularly strained for nearly three years, with alarming rhetoric from Turkish officials
US Senator aims to block $20 billion F-16 deal with NATO member Turkiye
In October 2021 Turkiye asked the United States to buy 40 new F-16 fighter jets and 80 modernisation kits for its existing fleet. The State Department, according to a Reuters report, on 12 January informed the Senate and House committees that it intended to proceed with the proposed deal
Finland hopes for NATO ratification by July
Ankara on Tuesday postponed NATO accession talks with Sweden and Finland, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Stockholm for allowing weekend protests that included the burning of the Quran outside Turkey's Swedish embassy