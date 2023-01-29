Will India, Japan join Australia, US and UK to form NATO-like alliance to counter China in Indo-Pacific?

Amid growing Chinese aggression, the UK has called for the formation of a NATO-like military alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

It has also called for the inclusion of India and Japan in the AUKUS security pact.

“The chair of the UK’s defence select committee has suggested the AUKUS agreement, a trilateral agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US that would expand to include India and Japan,” Sky News reported.

The AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) pact was announced on 15 September 2021 with a focus on the Indo-Pacific. As part of the deal UK & US will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Notably, India, Japan, US and Australia already have an alliance for the Indo-Pacific to counter Beijing. Dubbed as ‘Asian NATO’, the QUAD holds annual summits apart from a joint military drill called Exercise Malabar.

