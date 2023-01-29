World

Will India, Japan join Australia, US and UK to form NATO-like alliance to counter China in Indo-Pacific?

The AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) pact was announced on 15 September 2021 with a focus on the Indo-Pacific. As part of the deal UK & US will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines

FP Staff January 29, 2023 15:06:18 IST
Crew members signal to a F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet preparing to take off for a routine flight on board the U.S. USS Nimitz aircraft carrier during a routine deployment to the South China Sea, Mid-Sea, January 27, 2023. Reuters

Amid growing Chinese aggression, the UK has called for the formation of a NATO-like military alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

It has also called for the inclusion of India and Japan in the AUKUS security pact.

“The chair of the UK’s defence select committee has suggested the AUKUS agreement, a trilateral agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US that would expand to include India and Japan,” Sky News reported.

The AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) pact was announced on 15 September 2021 with a focus on the Indo-Pacific. As part of the deal UK & US will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Notably, India, Japan, US and Australia already have an alliance for the Indo-Pacific to counter Beijing. Dubbed as ‘Asian NATO’, the QUAD holds annual summits apart from a joint military drill called Exercise Malabar.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 15:22:44 IST

