Islamabad: Oppression of religious minorities in Pakistan is not a new thing with cases of forced religious conversion being reported on almost a day-to-day basis. Those belonging to the religious minority groups in the Muslim-dominated country shall now have to study Quran in varsities. This comes as the Senate has unanimously passed a resolution recommending teaching of Quran with translation, tajweed and tafseer compulsory in all universities for students of all disciplines.

It will be made compulsory in all varsities, but will not be a part of examinations or provision of additional marks as the focus remains on acquisition of learning and knowledge, The Express Tribune reported.

The resolution was unanimously passed by the legislators in Upper House of Parliament in Pakistan on Monday.

Another resolution was passed by the Senate to inculcate detailed and comprehensive knowledge of the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad in the minds of the youngsters, the report said.

The two resolutions were moved by Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed. He claimed that the both of them are in line with the constitutional provisions.

Shehbaz Sharif vows to protect rights of minority groups

Few weeks back, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing a Christmas celebration ceremony at a church in Islamabad, promised to protect the rights of religious minorities in Pakistan, including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis. He even affirmed to ensure for them a “secure environment” in the country.

“We want Pakistan to move forward according to the thinking and teachings of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who called for peace and brotherhood among all religions,” Sharif said.

However, the Pakistani prime minister acknowledged that fact that a string of violent incidents in Pakistan have weakened the protections given to minorities, who felt “threatened and vulnerable.”

“People from all religions across the world whether Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis or Muslims wanted to live in peace and harmony. Nobody should oppress and do injustice to others or violate rights of others and change the religion of each other by force. Islam nor any other religion allow this,” Sharif asserted.

Despite vehement exhortations by the Pakistan PM about religious freedom, facts present an entirely opposite picture, wherein cases of oppression of religious minorities are on a consistent rise.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.