New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday said that he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that those responsible for attacks on Hindu temples in Australia will “face the full force of the law”.

When asked by the media what assurances he gave PM Modi about protection of Hindu temples in Australia, he said,”I told him that Australia is a country that respects people’s faith, that we don’t tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks that we’ve seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches.”

He said such activities have no place in Australia and we will take every action through our police and also our security agencies to ensure that anyone responsible for this “faces the full force of the law.”

“We’re a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity,” he added.

At a joint press conference in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi had informed the media that he had raised concerns about the attacks on Hind temples with his Australian counterpart during the pair’s bilateral talks.

Condemning the vandalism, Modi said news of the attacks on Hindu temples has been distressing for citizens in India.

“It is unfortunate that we have been receiving news of attacks on temples in Australia,” the Prime Minister said.

“It is only natural that this kind of news is very worrying and distressing for everyone in India. I expressed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community will be a special priority for him,” added the Prime Minister.

Three Hindu temples in Melbourne have been targeted in recent months, with supporters of a Sikh separatist movement allegedly scrawling racial messages.

Friday’s press conference came after the two leaders wrapped up their bilateral talks in what was Albanese’s first trip to India since taking office last May.

With inputs from agencies

