'Will amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South at G7', says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Modi has arrived in Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima where he has been invited as a guest.

In an exclusive interview with Nikkei Asia, PM Modi said that he will “amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South” at the Group of Seven Summit”.

Modi said that at the G7 Summit, he will discuss global changes and challenges in areas like energy and digital technology.

“I will emphasize India’s role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges,” the prime minister said.

He added that India’s role on the global stage will “resonate strongly at the meeting.”

India is not a member of the Group of Seven but has been invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who has time and again expressed his own conviction in strengthening ties with the Global South.

“We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests,” Modi said.

Although India has maintained a nuclear stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has repeatedly called for peace and told Russia’s Putin that “today’s era is not an era of war.”

When asked if India will act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, he said, “India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine.”

“Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict,” he added.

The Group of Seven Nations has tried to ally with India. However, the country has always rejected easy geopolitical categorisation.

Modi said, “As a member of the Global South, our interest in any plurilateral setting is to serve as a bridge between diverse voices and contribute to a constructive and positive agenda.”

As India pushes its bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council (UNSC), Prime Minister Modi says that there are “limitations” on the part of global institutions that are “confined to outdated mindsets.”

He said, “These deficiencies have become evident in addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, and financial crises.”

“The credibility of the UN Security Council and its decision-making process will always be questioned if it continues to deny representation on a permanent basis to the world’s largest democracy, as well as entire continents like Africa and Latin America,” he added.

Lastly, he also touched upon India’s relationship with its neighbours, China and Pakistan. “India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” Modi said.

