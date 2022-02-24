Wildfires to get more frequent, more intense, says UNEP report: What you need to know

A new report by the UN Environment Programme and GRID-Arendal has warned of a global wildlife crisis, saying that climate change and land-usage are projected to make wildfires more frequent and intense

A new report by the United Nations Environment Programme {UNEP} and GRID-Arendal has warned of a global wildlife crisis, saying that climate change and land-usage are projected to make wildfires more frequent and intense.

The report says that global extreme fires may increase up to 14 per cent by 2030, 30 per cent by the end of 2050 and 50 per cent by the end of the century.

The study found that even the Arctic and other regions which were previously considered unaffected by wildfires face elevated risk.

What more does the report say, what are the risks and what can be done, let’s take a look:

What is the UNEP report on global wildfire crisis

The report, titled “Spreading like Wildfire: The Rising Threat of Extraordinary Landscape Fires”, was released on Wednesday before the 5th session of the UN Environment Assembly convenes in Nairobi on 28 February.

The risk that wildfires pose to people and the environment is increasing due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, climate change.

The report said that wildfires and climate change are “mutually exacerbating”.

“Wildfires are made worse by climate change through increased drought, high air temperatures, low relative humidity, lightning, and strong winds resulting in hotter, drier, and longer fire seasons,” the report said.

At the same time, climate change is made worse by wildfires, mostly by ravaging sensitive and carbon-rich ecosystems like peatlands and rainforests. This turns landscapes into tinderboxes, making it harder to halt rising temperatures.

The current models suggest that some areas, such as the Arctic, are very likely to experience a significant increase in burning by the end of the century.

Areas of tropical forest in Indonesia and the southern Amazon are likely to see increased burning if greenhouse gas emissions continue at their current rate.

Human and wildlife affected

The report notes that wildfires disproportionately affect the world’s poorest nations. The impact of a wildfire can extend for years after the flames subside that may lead to deepening social inequalities.

People’s health is directly affected by inhaling wildfire smoke, causing respiratory and cardiovascular impacts and increased health effects for the most vulnerable.

The economic costs of rebuilding after areas are struck by wildfires can be beyond the means of low-income countries.

Watersheds are degraded by wildfires’ pollutants; they also can lead to soil erosion causing more problems for waterways.

Wastes left behind are often highly contaminated and require appropriate disposal.

Wildlife and its natural habitats are rarely spared from wildfires, pushing some animal and plant species closer to extinction.

A recent example is the Australian 2020 bushfires, which are estimated to have wiped out billions of domesticated and wild animals.

Nations putting “money in the wrong place”

UNEP executive director Inger Andersen said that the current government responses to wildfires are “often putting money in the wrong place”.

“Those emergency service workers and firefighters on the frontlines who are risking their lives to fight forest wildfires need to be supported. We have to minimize the risk of extreme wildfires by being better prepared: invest more in fire risk reduction, work with local communities, and strengthen global commitment to fight climate change,” he said.

The paper calls for a radical change in government spending on wildfires, shifting their investments from reaction and response to prevention and preparedness.

The publication calls on governments to adopt a new ‘Fire Ready Formula’, with two-thirds of spending devoted to planning, prevention, preparedness, and recovery, with one third left for response.

Currently, direct responses to wildfires typically receive over half of related expenditures, while planning receives less than one per cent.

Solutions suggested

The report says that while eliminating the risk of wildfires is not possible, much can be done to manage and reduce risks.

The world governments need to better understand the behaviour of wildfires.

The report suggests achieving and sustaining adaptive land and fire management with a combination of policies, a legal framework and incentives that encourage appropriate land and fire use.

It also suggests the restoration of ecosystems to mitigate the risk of wildfires before they occur and to build back better in their aftermath.

Wetlands restoration and the reintroduction of species such as beavers, peatlands restoration, building at a distance from vegetation and preserving open space buffers are some examples of the essential investments into prevention, preparedness and recovery.

The report concludes with a call for stronger international standards for the safety and health of firefighters and for minimising the risks that they face before, during and after operations.

With inputs from agencies

