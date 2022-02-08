Why US is offering $10 million reward for information on ISIS-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari

As the head of the Islamic State-Khorasan Province group, Ghafari was responsible for the Kabul airport attack that claimed the lives of more than 100 people, including 13 American soldiers

The United States has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the capture of Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) leader Sanaullah Ghafari.

The reward offered by the US State Department was also for any information that would aid in arresting or convicting those responsible for the "terrorist attack at the Kabul airport" on 26 August 2021, which was claimed by the ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K).

Reward up to $10 million! 💰 Sanaullah Ghafari is the current leader of the ISIS-K terrorist organization. Report information to RFJ via Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, or our Tor-based tips line - help bring this terrorist to justice. ⚖️@Rewards4Justice @RFJ_Pashto @RFJ_Dari pic.twitter.com/ghyIEMBJdV — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) February 7, 2022

Here’s a look at who Sanaullah Ghafari is and his rise as head of the Khorasan affiliate.

From Haqqani network to ISIS-K leader

It is suggested that Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir, comes from the Arab world. According to an AFP report, he is rumored to have been a former member of the Haqqani network, one of the most feared and powerful groups within the Taliban, or an Al Qaeda commander.

The US State Department has said that Ghafari was appointed head of ISIS-K in June 2020 by the ISIS group.

An ISIS communiqué announcing his appointment described al-Muhajir as an experienced military leader and one of ISIS-K’s ‘urban lions’ in Kabul who has been involved in guerrilla operations and the planning of suicide and complex attacks.

For the unversed, the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K, is the regional Islamic State affiliate, which first appeared in 2014. It has previously fought both the Western-backed government that fell in August and the Taliban.

In November last year, the State Department designated Ghafari as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist".

"Ghafari is responsible for approving all ISIS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations," the State Department said in a statement.

A Newsweek report states that Ghafari's attack methodology includes IED attacks and assassinations. He has allegedly masterminded attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan and is also suspected of supplying and selling arms and recruiting for ISIS-K.

ISIS-K behind Kabul airport attack

On August 26 2021, a suicide bomber and gunmen attacked the Kabul airport, killing more than 100 people including 13 American soldiers.

The attack came as the United States orchestrated its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the evacuation of Afghans deemed under threat by the Taliban's takeover.

The Pentagon last Friday released the findings of its investigation of how the bombing was carried out.

According to the findings, a lone bomber, dressed in black, carrying about 20 pounds of explosives was responsible.

He was able to approach the airport's Abbey Gate without being stopped because Afghans had begun using a variety of different routes to avoid Taliban checkpoints.

Investigators displayed photographs taken of the crush in the area just before the blast and explained that Marines were forming human barriers to prevent people from getting through unchecked.

They said the bomber detonated his explosives by a canal that formed part of the physical defences of the airport - and likely raised the bomb in the air as he did so.

They found the remains of a tattered backpack among the debris.

The dead and wounded Americans were hit as shrapnel and ball bearings flew across the canal ditch, and the worst-hit had been standing up on a wall to search potential refugees.

