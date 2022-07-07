Why UK has banned teens in suave suits at theatres

A new TikTok trend has influenced scores of teenagers in the UK to reach theatres dressed in sleek suits. The young viewers have been accused of cheering loudly and mimicking characters of film 'Minions: The Rise of Gru', something that has created a rather unpleasant experience for other moviegoers

Some movie theatres in the UK have banned young people from wearing formal suits during screenings of the recently-released animated film ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’. The reason behind this decision is a bizarre trend on TikTok.

According to the BBC, videos have gone viral online that feature young people dressed up in suits to watch the movie in large groups and cheering loudly during the screening, racking up millions of views in some cases.

What is the trend and how did it start?

According to The Indian Express, hoards of youngsters have been flocking to cinema halls wearing suits and referring to themselves as ‘Gentleminions’ ever since the movie was released last week.

The teenagers filmed themselves copying the characteristic steepled fingers of the movie's supervillain Felonious Gru and celebrated that "the five year wait is over" - referring to the time since the franchise's last instalment, Despicable Me 3.

As the trend found more and more followers, teenage fans of the film franchise started appearing at movie theatres dressed up in sleek suits, cheered loudly and even mimicked the film’s characters during the screenings.

Why Minions is crushing the box office. pic.twitter.com/IsFSW7Tkrf — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 3, 2022

Movie studio Universal Pictures also endorsed the trend on Twitter.

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

When fun becomes nuisance



Even as teens seem to be enjoying the trend, theatres are not in agreement. Several venues had to cancel screenings and others had to give huge numbers of refunds.

Several viewers and theatres complained about the TikTok trend and were concerned about the well-being and viewing experience of younger viewers at screenings.

As per the BBC, Guernsey's only cinema had to cancel further screenings of the movie, blaming "stunningly bad behaviour", including vandalism, throwing objects and abusing staff.

The Regal Cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, posted a notice saying it would no longer admit "unaccompanied children wearing suits" to screenings of the movie.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the cinema chain: “We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’. This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour.”

Images on social media showed several Odeon cinemas displaying signs warning customers: "Due to recent disturbances following the #GentleMinions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru."

Thoroughly entertained by this sign @ODEONCinemas and then saw a bunch of kids in suits refused entry! #gentleminions pic.twitter.com/zo7seJ5COl — (@gillduds) July 3, 2022





