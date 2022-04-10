Why Twitter’s biggest shareholder Elon Musk has asked Twitterati if San Francisco HQ be converted to homeless shelter

The poll got more than 6.3 lakh votes within three hours of being posted, with over 91 per cent answering yes.

You may love him, you may hate him, but you can certainly not ignore him. Yes, that is Elon Musk for you. In a recent tweet, Elon Musk, who also one of the board of directors of Twitter now, has asked the Twitterati whether Twitter's San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter as "no one shows up (to work there) anyway".

The poll got more than 6.3 lakh votes within three hours of being posted, with over 91 per cent answering yes.

Musk, who has disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter began the poll on his Twitter account of more than 81 million followers.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, also took to his handle to share three features that only Twitter Blue users will be able to experience now.

Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription that gives Twitter users exclusive access to premium features and app customisations for $3 per month.

Twitter Blue subscribers also receive dedicated support for subscription-specific issues. That could help with managing subscriptions, accessing your account or settings, and enrollment issues. Other issues could include troubleshooting special features only available to subscribers.

According to the tweets by Musk, people who will sign up for Twitter Blue will get an authentication mark.

"Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark," he tweeted.

Twitter Blue users will also be able to edit the tweets within 20 seconds.

As per the information provided by Twitter help center, Twitter Blue is being offered on Twitter for iOS, Android and web in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

