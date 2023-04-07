Why Joe Biden doesn’t want to visit US-nuked Nagasaki?

Washington: When US President Joe Biden travels to Hiroshima in Japan to attend the G7 Summit, he will not visit Nagasaki, the second Japanese city nuked and ravaged by America in 1945 towards the end of Second World War, much to the chagrin of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

According to a report by Japan Times, which cited diplomatic sources in the matter, the Biden administration has chosen to hide behind ‘scheduling conflicts’ to avoid visiting Nagasaki.

Attributing to sources, Japan Times reported that PM Kishida was looking forward to making a joint trip to Nagasaki with Biden to underline his longstanding conviction of a world free of nuclear weapons. The joint message would have resonated across the world as it would have come in the context of constant threats of the Ukraine war escalating into a nuclear conflict.

While his fellow Republican Barack Obama became the first US president to visit Hiroshima in 2016 when he had attended the G7 Summit, Biden will forego the opportunity to become the first sitting American president to visit Nagasaki.

Meanwhile, Japan Times, once again citing sources, reported that Tokyo had arranged a visit by the G7 leaders, including Biden, to the atomic bomb museum in Hiroshima.

“If realised, it would be the first time that the G7 heads have stopped by the museum together,” the report added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.