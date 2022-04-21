One hot Italian summer: Why the country has put 25 degrees Celsius limit on air conditioning

‘Do we want to have peace or do we want to have the air conditioning on,’ asked Italian prime minister Mario Draghi earlier in the month. Now the country is turning down ACs this summer

Summer is coming and it’s going to be a harsh one for Italy. The country has set a limit on air conditioning in schools, post offices, and other public buildings – the temperature cannot be lower than 25 degrees Celsius from next month. But why this restriction?

It’s all part of “Operation Thermostat”, Italy’s new energy rationing initiative, which will start on 1 May this year and last until 31 May 2023. Italians will be forbidden from setting the air conditioning to lower than 25 degrees Celsius from next month when the summer kicks in and the temperatures soar up to 40 degrees. In winter, rooms will not be heated beyond a maximum of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, according to an amendment to a government decree on energy usage.

The changes have been announced to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian gas supplies. Italy gets 40 per cent of its gas from Moscow and is looking to diversify since the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. The European nation is set to sign deals with the Congo Republic and Angola as part of the efforts.

A declaration of intent was signed to develop “new” natural gas ventures and to increase exports to Italy, a statement from the Italian foreign minister announced.

Until then, the limitations on air conditioning are likely to continue.

How did the rule come about?

A debate over energy wasted because of air conditioning started after prime minister Mario Draghi ironically used it as an example of something Italians might have to give up on to restore peace in Ukraine. “Do we want to have peace or do we want to have the air conditioning on?” he said earlier this month, after pledging that Italy would comply if the European Union decided to impose an embargo on Russian gas, reports Guardian.

What happens to those flouting rules?

There is no clarity on how authorities will keep a check on those not following the new rules. Reports in the Italian media suggest that the ministry of labour could be in charge and those flouting the limits could be fined between €500 (Rs 41,440) and €3,000 (Rs 2.48 lakh).

Hospitals are exempted but the restrictions could soon be extended to private homes.

How will the measures help?

Italy’s minister of public administration Renato Brunetta said the air conditioning plan would save at least two billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Angela Masi, a politician with the Five Star Movement, the biggest party in the ruling coalition, told Guardian, “It’s correct that the public administration is setting a good example, cutting waste and raising awareness among citizens about rationalising consumption. It’s a simple way to contribute and reduce dependency on gas.”

“We do not want to depend on Russian gas any longer because economic dependence must not become political subjection,” Draghi said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera daily on Sunday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.