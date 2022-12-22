Why is Benjamin Netanyahu back in power?
Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption allegations in court, has already served as premier longer than anyone in Israeli history
New Delhi: Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had formed a new Israeli government on Tuesday, returning to power as the head of the most right-wing coalition in Israel’s history.
Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption allegations in court, has already served as premier longer than anyone in Israeli history, including a 1996 to 1999 stint a record 12-year tenure from 2009 to 2021.
‘They are joining me. I’m not joining them,’: Netanyahu
Netanyahu is defending his effort to assemble a government with far-right ultranationalists.
Facing criticism in Israel and abroad, Netanyahu previously had not spoken in detail about Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s most polarizing far-right politician, now in line to be Netanyahu’s minister of national security overseeing the police. Ben-Gvir was convicted in 2007 of supporting an anti-Arab group that Israel and the U.S. classify as a terrorist organization.
Defending Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu said, “He has modified a lot of his views since then. With power comes responsibility.”
“Coalitions make interesting bedfellows,” Netanyahu said, and maintained that he — not his allies — will call the shots on policy. “They are joining me. I’m not joining them,” said Netanyahu.
Netanyahu faces corruption charges
Last year a broad Israeli coalition ousted him from power. He was on trial at the time on corruption charges, and the trial still continues.
Despite facing charges of corruption, Netanyahu’s party performed very well in the recently held elections in Israel.
Is taking risks Netanyahu’s USP?
Netanyahu is a dominant Israeli figure of the past half-century, serving first as an elite commando, then as an opposition politician and eventually as prime minister for a total of 15 years — longer than any other leader in his country’s history.
In an interview to NPR, Netanyahu said, “All politics is cruel,” he said. “Israeli politics is crueler than most. I’ve been subjected, especially my family, to endless vilification because I keep winning elections.”
With Netanyahuset to see a coalition that heavily features hardline right-wing, ultra orthodox parties that are alienating to many secular Israelis. It could be a potential liability on issues like foreign policy and Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians.
