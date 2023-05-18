The internet is the right place for every sort of information about the world and about the things that are happening around us. One such historical fact has now come to light highlighting how Cadbury chocolates got the iconic purple packaging that we see today. Chocolate lovers all over the world are well-informed about Cadbury chocolates and people clearly love the attractive and age-old packaging, that remains popular to date. But have you ever wondered about what made the chocolate maker choose a ‘purple’ colour for its packaging? Well, now we know the reason and it is related to a lengthy court battle that finalised the colour of the sweet giant’s world-famous products.

Taking a ride back into history, it is said that Cadbury employed the iconic purple color since 1914, as a homage to Queen Victoria, effectively setting them apart from their competitors.

It began in 1854 when the company was bestowed with a royal warrant, solidifying its status as the official cocoa and chocolate manufacturer for the British monarch. By 1920, the entire Dairy Milk range had adopted distinguished purple and gold hues. However, later it got into a legal dispute with rival Nestle over the usage of this distinctive color. In 2004, Cadbury sought to trademark the specific shade named ‘Pantone 2865c’ to which Nestle opposed the move, arguing that no exclusive rights should be granted for the colour.

As a result, the case resulted in ‘Cadbury purple’ being available for use by any supermarket or competitor. However, it was in 2012 when Judge Colin Birss rejected Nestle’s appeal, stating in his judgment that “the evidence clearly supports a finding that purple is distinctive of Cadbury for milk chocolate.”

Thus, it was ruled that the trademark precisely protects the specific shade and not purple as a whole, meaning Nestle can still use purple wrapping of different shades.

