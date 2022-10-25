Why are netizens going gaga over Google CEO Sundar Pichai?

New Delhi: He is known as the CEO of Google and one of the richest men in the world. But Sundar Pichai revealed a rather witty, humorous side of his personality after India defeated Pakistan at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Virat Kohli’s heroics with the bat had pushed India narrowly over the victory line in a nail-biting encounter to give Team India the best possible start to their campaign a day before Diwali.

Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family.

🪔 I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

On Diwali morning Sundar Pichai posted a message on his Twitter handle informing that he was celebrating the festival by watching the last three overs of the match again.

“Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance,” Sundar Pichai tweeted.

A fan of the Pakistan cricket team seemed to take offence at this and advised the Google CEO to watch the first three overs of the Indian innings when superb bowling by the Pakistan pacers had pushed Team India into deep trouble.

“You should watch 1st three overs,” the Pakistani fan wrote.

However, Sundar Pichai came up with such a reply that it bowled over the internet.

“Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep,” he tweeted.

The reply from Sundar Pichai had Indian fans in splits and the tweet attracted thousands of comments praising the Google CEO.

