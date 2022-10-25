Why are netizens going gaga over Google CEO Sundar Pichai?
On Diwali morning, Google CEO Sundar Pichai posted a message on his Twitter handle informing that he was celebrating the festival by watching the last three overs of India's victory over Pakistan at the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia again
New Delhi: He is known as the CEO of Google and one of the richest men in the world. But Sundar Pichai revealed a rather witty, humorous side of his personality after India defeated Pakistan at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Virat Kohli’s heroics with the bat had pushed India narrowly over the victory line in a nail-biting encounter to give Team India the best possible start to their campaign a day before Diwali.
Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family.
🪔 I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022
On Diwali morning Sundar Pichai posted a message on his Twitter handle informing that he was celebrating the festival by watching the last three overs of the match again.
“Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance,” Sundar Pichai tweeted.
A fan of the Pakistan cricket team seemed to take offence at this and advised the Google CEO to watch the first three overs of the Indian innings when superb bowling by the Pakistan pacers had pushed Team India into deep trouble.
“You should watch 1st three overs,” the Pakistani fan wrote.
However, Sundar Pichai came up with such a reply that it bowled over the internet.
“Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep,” he tweeted.
The reply from Sundar Pichai had Indian fans in splits and the tweet attracted thousands of comments praising the Google CEO.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup warm-up HIGHLIGHTS: Match called off due to rain
Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: The play has been called off due to rain. Pakistan were 19/0 after 2.2 overs before the play was halted for the second time
T20 World Cup: Team India players stay back to watch Pakistan vs England warm-up match
Indian players watched the Pakistan team in action against England as the Men in Green lost by six wickets in the T20 World Cup warm-up game.
T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan by six wickets in their final warm-up game
England warmed up for the T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win over off-color Pakistan.