Who is Philip Green, Australia's new envoy to India

Australia has appointed Philip Green OAM as the next High Commissioner of India.

Green would succeed incumbent Barry O’Farrell, who over the last three years has played a pivotal role in shaping and guiding Australia’s defence, security, and trade relations with India.

“The Australia-India relationship has never been closer. Australia and India share perspectives, challenges and a democratic heritage,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, announcing Green’s appointment.

“We are working together, through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as Quad partners, to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty is respected,” Wong said.

Green has recently served as Australia’s ambassador to Germany and has held the post of the high commissioner to Singapore, South Africa, and Kenya.

Who is Philip Green?

Green is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He was most recently Australia’s Ambassador to Germany.

In a tweet, Green said: “I am very excited at the prospect of this new assignment.”

