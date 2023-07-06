White-powdered substance found at White House was cocaine, confirm lab tests; Trump claims it was Hunter and Joe's

The results of the lab testing for the white-powdered material that was discovered at the White House on Sunday were positive, a spokesman for the Secret Service told CNN.

Coke tested positive in earlier field tests, according to the Secret Service, but the substance was sent for more research and testing.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump launched a rant after the news of cocaine found on White House premises came to the fore.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

“But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!” he added.

According to a person acquainted with the situation, as cited by CNN, the substance was discovered near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing. Staff-led tours of the White House pass past this spot on their way into the building.

The substance was discovered near the area where visitors are instructed to deposit their mobile phones before entering the West Wing. These tours typically occur only on weekends.

Earlier, the CNN sources described the substance as a white powder found in a small, zipped bag.

During a Wednesday press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House is confident that the Secret Service will “get to the bottom” of the incident. She confirmed that the cocaine was found in a “heavily travelled area” of the West Wing.

She also said that President Joe Biden was briefed about the situation and “everything we know so far,” adding that the Secret Service was conducting an investigation.

“We have confidence that they will get to the bottom of this,” she added.

The discovery of the substance on Sunday evening prompted a quick evacuation as part of the Secret Service’s “precautionary closures.”

Biden spent the weekend at Camp David before returning to the White House on Tuesday morning.

Officials have stated that they are investigating who brought cocaine into the building, CNN reported.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.