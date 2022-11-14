White House 'Shaadi' Saga: Weddings hosted at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW so far

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden will be getting married to Peter Neal on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.

According to the White House Historical Association, it will be the first wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride and the first one in that location.

Nine of the 18 documented White House weddings were for a president’s daughter — most recently Richard Nixon’s daughter, Tricia, in 1971, and Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter, Lynda, in 1967.

But nieces, a grandniece, a son, and first ladies’ siblings have also gotten married there. One president, Grover Cleveland, tied the knot there, too, while in office.

Here is a list of weddings that were hosted at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington so far

Lucy Payne Washington and Thomas Todd

29 March 1812

The first documented White House wedding was between Lucy Payne Washington and Thomas Todd. The bride happened to be the sister of First Lady Dolley Madison, and the ceremony most likely occurred in the Blue Room.

John Adams and Mary Catherine Hellen

25 February 1828

The first presidential son to say “I do” in the White House was John Adams II (the son of President John Quincy Adams!). He married Mary Catherine Hellen, First Lady Louisa Adams’s niece in the Blue Room.

Mary A. Eastine and Lucius J. Polk

10 April 1832

First Lady Rachel Jackson’s niece Mary A. Eastine used the East Room for her wedding to Lucius J. Polk in 1832.

Mary Anne Lewis and Alphonse Pageot

29 November 1832

The same year, President Andrew Jackson hosted Mary Anne Lewis’s wedding to Alphonse Pageot. Lewis happened to be the daughter of a close friend of the president and held her ceremony in the East Room.

Elizabeth Tyler and William Waller

31 January 1842

Elizabeth Tyler, the daughter of President John Tyler, tied the knot to William Waller on January 31, 1842. This ceremony was also held in the East Room.

Nellie Grant and Algernon Sartoris

21 May 1874

The daughter of President Ulysses S. Grant, Nellie Grant hosted her May 1874 wedding to Algernon Sartoris in the East Room.

Emily Platt and Russell Hastings

June, 1878

Former First Lady Lucy Hayes hosted her niece Emily Platt’s 1878 wedding to Russell Hastings. Their ceremony was held in the Blue Room.

President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom

2 June 1886

The first and only president to say “I do” in the White House was President Grover Cleveland. He wed bride Frances Folson in the Blue Room on 2 June 1886.

Alice Lee Roosevelt and Nicholas Longworth

17 February 1906

One of the most grand weddings in White House history, Alice Lee Roosevelt wed Nicholas Longworth on February 17, 1906. Per Mann, the newlyweds cut their wedding cake with a military sword—an action that has since become somewhat of a tradition for weddings at the White House.

Jessie Woodrow Wilson and Francis Bowes Sayre

25 November 1913

A daughter of President Wilson, Jessie Woodrow Wilson wed Francis Bowes Sayre in 1913. Held in the East Room, the bride’s older sister served as maid of honor while her younger sister, Eleanor, was a bridesmaid.

Eleanor Randolph Wilson and William Gibbs McAdoo

7 May 1914

The following year, President Woodrow Wilson hosted another wedding for his second daughter, Eleanor Randolph Wilson. This time however, the wedding was held in the Blue Room.

Alice Wilson and Isaac Stuart McElroy, Jr.

7 August 1918

The niece of President Woodrow Wilson, Alice Wilson chose the Blue Room to wed Isaac Stuart McElroy, Jr. in 1918.

Harry Hopkins and Louise Gill Macy

30 July 1942

President Franklin D. Roosevelt hosted his assistant Harry Hopkin’s 1942 wedding to Louise Gill Macy in the Second Floor Oval Room, otherwise known as the president’s study.

Lynda Bird Johnson and Charles Spittal Robb

9 December 1967

First daughter Lynda Bird Johnson wed Charles Spittal Robb on 9 December 1967. A grand event, the wedding was held in the East Room.

Tricia Nixon and Edward Finch Cox

12 June 1971

Tricia Nixon’s wedding to Edward Finch Cox in 1971 was full of White House wedding firsts. Held on 12 June 1971, the ceremony was the first to be held outside and in the Rose Garden.

Anthony Rodham and Nicole Boxer

28 May 1994

Then-First Lady Hillary Clinton hosted her brother Anthony Rodham’s wedding to Nicole Boxer in 1994. The ceremony also took place in the Rose Garden.

Pete Souza and Patti Lease

19 October 2013

The most recent White House wedding, Chief Official White House photographer Pete Souza wed Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013. The ceremony was much smaller than previous modern weddings, with just about 35 guests in attendance—including President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

