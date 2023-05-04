White House predicts economic fallout if US fails to make debt payments
The US government's failure to pay its financial obligations might result in eight million job losses this summer and a six per cent decline in GDP, according to the President's Council of Economic Advisers
The White House issued a dire warning on Wednesday, predicting a future of falling equities and rising unemployment should the United States fail to make its debt payments. This scenario is becoming more likely as Democrats and Republicans spar over government spending.
The US government’s failure to pay its financial obligations might result in eight million job losses this summer and a six per cent decline in GDP, according to the President’s Council of Economic Advisers, a prominent federal advisory group.
According to the council, the stock market might decline by 45 per cent in the third quarter.
Related Articles
The analysts predicted that even a slight halt in payments would result in higher unemployment when the economy entered a downturn.
President Joe Biden is at odds with Republicans in the lower chamber of Congress, which they control, over national spending and public debt.
The Democratic president has asked Republicans to raise the country’s debt ceiling — the amount of debt it is legally allowed to take on.
But Republicans in the House of Representatives have said they won’t do so without a broader agreement to cut government spending.
The two sides don’t have much time to negotiate: The Treasury Department estimates that the country will reach its debt cap on 1 June, triggering massive cuts in government spending, including toward debt payment.
Raising or suspending the debt ceiling, a policy unique to the United States was long considered a formality, as larger questions about public debt and national spending were hammered out in the background.
But during the presidency of Barack Obama, Republicans started taking a harder line, trying to use the vote as a point of political leverage.
Technically, the United States already hit its debt ceiling in January — more than $31 trillion — but the government has been able to work around it for now with various accounting moves known as “extraordinary measures.”
Biden has proposed a meeting with congressional leaders from both parties on Tuesday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: Why is the US sending a nuclear submarine to South Korea?
Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol announced the Washington Declaration from Rose Garden in the White House. This nuclear pact, which will see a US submarine docked in South Korea, has been designed to counter a rising threat from North Korea. But will it work as a deterrent?
What’s the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme that Joe Biden is using for his 2024 re-election campaign?
Joe Biden has announced his bid for the 2024 US presidential elections and his campaign is using the 'Dark Brandon' meme to drum up support. This viral trend, which first came to light in 2021, was initially an expletive towards the US president
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump rematch in 2024: Why most Americans have switched off already
It may very well be Joe Biden vs Donald Trump for the 2024 US presidential elections. But America isn’t enthused about it. A survey reveals that 70 per cent don’t want the incumbent president to run for another term. It also shows 60 per cent want the businessman-turned-politician to step aside