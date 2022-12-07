London: If you think Britons are downing the most beers, think again. Turns out, Britain is not the boozing capital of Europe. In fact, it is not even there in the top two. The UK actually ranks somewhere in the middle of the pack for alcohol consumption, sitting behind both France and Germany.

How much Brits drink?

According to a report in Daily Mail, an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report found that Brits consumed 9.7 litres of pure alcohol per adult in 2020, which is 0.1 less than the EU average.

The amount is the equivalent of around nine pints of low-strength beer or six large glasses of wine a week, the report said.

Country with highest alcohol consumption

As per the report, Latvia had the highest rate of alcohol consumption with 12.1 litres per adult during the year, while France had 10.4 and Germans drank 10.6. The OECD and European Commission Health at a Glance: Europe 2022 report compared the total amount of pure alcohol sold to people aged 15 and over in countries across Europe.

Data compared totals in 2010 to 2020 and found that after Latvia the country drinking the most in 2020 was Czech Republic where people drank 11.6 litres over the year on an average. It was followed by Lithuania with 11.4 litres, Austria with 11.3 litres and Bulgaria with 11.2 litres.

Lowest alcohol consumption country

The country with the lowest alcohol consumption was Turkey, where just 1.2 litres were sold per person.

Britain, like several other nations saw a sharp decline in drinking. In Britain, the alcohol consumption has dipped by 4 per cent.

Ukraine saw the biggest drop off from 7.8 litres per person in 2010 to 5.7 in 2019, a drop of 37 per cent. This was followed by Greece with a 32 per cent drop, the Netherlands with a 26 per cent drop and Spain with a 26 per cent drop as well.

How much is Britain allowed to drink?

As per the report, Britons are urged not to drink more than 14 units a week, which is equivalent to six pints of lager or 10 small glasses of wine.

