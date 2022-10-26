Where’s my money: A Chinese worker hangs mid-air to paint protest on skyscraper for unpaid wages
The proliferation of unfinished apartments has sparked unprecedented collective disobedience, fuelled by social media
New Delhi: A video of a grieving worker in China painting protests for wage arrears on every building is going viral on social media.
This grieving worker painted protests for wage arrears on every building (ending photo is on another building). A microcosm of China $Sunac real estate collapse.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/N3q9EUMnUH
— The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) October 25, 2022
According to earlier reports, Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute estimated in July that stalled projects accounted for 3.85% of China's housing market in the first half of 2022, equivalent to an area of 231 million square metres.
While some local governments have taken steps to prop up the property market by setting up bailout funds, buyers who paid deposits in advance and are on the hook for mortgages, remain in limbo.
The proliferation of unfinished apartments has sparked unprecedented collective disobedience, fuelled by social media: in late June, thousands of home buyers in at least 100 cities threatened to halt mortgage payments to protest stalled construction.
The overall property market is highly sensitive to cases of unfinished apartments because 90% of new houses bought in China are purchased "off plans" while still under construction, said Yan Yuejin, research director at Shanghai E-House.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: How China’s ‘Bridge Man’ has spurred protests against Xi Jinping across the world
A man unfurled banners opposing Xi Jinping and his government’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy across a bridge in Beijing last Thursday. As per reports, similar protests have now spread within China and other parts of the world
Watch: How tea is served in a synchronized manner at China’s Party Congress
Xi Jinping is the only leader whose cup is replaced rather than refilled. An attendant would bring Xi an extra cup, take away his old cup, and place the new one on his table. The reason for this remains unknown
A look at the seven men making up Communist Party of China's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee
Three of them are holdovers from the previous body, including General Secretary Xi Jinping, who has received a precedent-breaking third term as party head. The four newcomers are all Xi loyalists