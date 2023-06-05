WWDC 2023 starts today: Where and how to watch Apple’s annual developer’s conference and what to expect

Anticipated to be the biggest event that Apple has ever hosted for its developers, the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to make a big impact. Following years of speculation and leaks,

Apple may finally unveil its mixed reality headset, marking the company’s entry into a new product category and providing a first glimpse at their endeavour to demonstrate the value of virtual reality.

In addition to the highly anticipated mixed reality headset, the WWDC is likely to showcase a range of other exciting announcements. These may include operating system updates, new apps, innovative features, and potentially even new hardware. Needless to say, fans of Apple and tech enthusiasts can’t afford to miss anything from WWDC.

We give you the download, on how, where and when can you catch the live stream of the keynote address of WWDC 2023.

When can I watch the WWDC Keynote?

The WWDC 2023 keynote is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 5th, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. In India, that translates to 10:30PM. Apple has confirmed that the event will be conducted as a combination of digital and in-person proceedings at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The keynote will be initiated by Apple CEO Tim Cook, setting the tone for the conference. For a comprehensive overview of the WWDC lineup, you can refer to the provided link.

Where can I watch the WWDC Keynote?

To watch the WWDC, Apple will be live-streaming the keynote on its official website and YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can access the embedded stream located at the top of this article. In case you are unable to watch the keynote live, Apple will make a prerecorded version available on YouTube after the event concludes.

What is Apple going to showcase at the WWDC?

The Apple mixed reality headset

Although the WWDC usually focuses on software packages and features more than it does on devices, according to rumours, Apple is expected to unveil its long-rumoured AR/VR headset. This allows developers to have sufficient time to create apps and experiences for the device before its eventual launch, which is anticipated to occur later in the year.

Apple has been teasing the upcoming announcement, suggesting that it will mark the beginning of a “new era” and provide developers with the opportunity to “code new worlds.”

While details are still speculative, some anticipated features of the AR/VR headset have been highlighted. For more comprehensive information, there is a dedicated AR/VR headset roundup available that consolidates all the rumours surrounding the device.

A bunch of new MacBooks

In addition to the AR/VR headset, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is also planning to introduce new MacBook models at WWDC. This includes a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro. The 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be among the machines announced during the event.

A new MacStudio

Alongside the anticipated release of the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple appears to be preparing for the launch of an updated version of the Mac Studio. Recent reports suggest that the company is actively developing two new desktop machines that will be powered by the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. These specifications align closely with the Mac Studio, indicating that Apple is refreshing its desktop lineup with upgraded hardware and performance capabilities.

iOS 17

While iOS 17 may not bring a major overhaul like iOS 16’s Lock Screen, it is expected to incorporate some of the most requested features that iPhone users have been eagerly anticipating, as per information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple is set to introduce a new journaling app for the iPhone as part of iOS 17. This app will allow users to document their thoughts and activities throughout the day, offering features such as suggested writing topics and “All Day People Discovery” to track social interactions. Additionally, the app may even detect unusual activities performed on specific days. Although the app is expected to be unveiled at WWDC, its official launch is likely to take place in the fall.

watchOS 10

While there may not be significant updates to the Apple Watch hardware this year, watchOS 10 is expected to bring notable changes. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this update could be one of the more substantial watchOS updates we have seen in recent years. Described as “fairly extensive,” watchOS 10 is anticipated to introduce significant improvements and new features to enhance the functionality and user experience of the Apple Watch.

Other OS updates

Regarding tvOS 17 and macOS 14, there is currently no leaked information available about these updates. However, it’s worth noting that Apple is also set to unveil xrOS, the operating system powering their rumoured headset, alongside the announcement of the headset itself.

Opening up of Apple’s closed ecosystem

Apple is facing a deadline to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires “digital gatekeepers” like Apple to allow users to download third-party app stores and sideload apps within the EU. While Apple has expressed concerns about security, it is expected that the company will need to make changes to its iPhone and iPad ecosystems to meet the requirements of the DMA.

WWDC could serve as an opportunity for Apple to offer a preview of the changes it plans to implement. It is possible that Apple will discreetly inform developers about the upcoming changes during the event. Bloomberg reports that Apple aims to “overhaul” iOS to ensure compliance with European regulators.

One potential change is the allowance of sideloading, which would enable users to install apps from third-party sources. Additionally, Apple may no longer enforce the requirement for third-party browsers to use its own WebKit engine, potentially promoting diversity and differentiation among mobile browsers. Another possibility is the opening up of access to Apple’s NFC chip, which is currently limited to Apple services like Apple Wallet and Apple Pay. These changes would contribute to a more open ecosystem for Apple users.