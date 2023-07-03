When PM Modi takes a position, its effect is seen in global politics, says EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was different as compared to other prime ministers who visited the country as PM Modi has a different image.

He said that when PM Modi tries something or takes a position, its effect is seen in global politics.

Addressing the ‘Student Samvaad’ in Delhi, EAM Jaishankar said, “If you see the recent US visit of PM Modi, you saw that there were many prime ministers who visited the US but this visit of PM Modi was different. It was because PM Modi has a different image. He is a senior, experienced and credible leader. When PM Modi tries something or takes a position, its effect is seen in global politics. In the last 9 years, we have seen big changes in the world initiated by India,” said the EAM.

Talking about the role of technology in foreign policy, he said, “The world of technology is very globalised. So, whether you want it or not, the world will come to you. It can come in the form of both opportunities and challenges.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States from 21-24 June was marked by a series of significant events and meetings with top Indian and American CEOs.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly greeted at the White House with a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honor. During his visit, he was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House.

He also attended a State Luncheon hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and had a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Before departing for Egypt from US, PM Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, and likened the experience to savoring a delightful “sweet dish” during his farewell address.

