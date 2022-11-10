When a doctor in China got 7 years’ jail term for just saving an Uyghur Muslim’s life

New Delhi: A 65-year-old veterinarian in China was sentenced to 7 years for ‘separatism’ and ‘abetting criminals’ in 2014 for treating an injured man.

Haliq Mehmut, a veterinarian who removed a bullet from the wound of an Uyghur man shot during the Elishqu incident in 2014 was subsequently sentenced to imprisonment.

According to sources, “The wounded suspect had come to his house at midnight after the violence and asked him to remove the bullet from his leg. The veterinarian did as requested.”

By treating the suspect, Mahmut had prevented the need for an amputation, and may have even saved the man’s life, he said, adding that the veterinarian had engaged in no prior political activity or protests linked to the incident in Elishku.

According to official records, the start date of his sentence is reported as 31 July 2014, which should in principle be the date of his initial detention. He was officially taken into custody on 19 November 2014.

On 4 June 2015, he was sentenced to 7 years in prison, with release scheduled for 30 July 2021. He was transferred to Xinshoufan Prison on 4 June 2015.

The case was classified as a “separatism” case with the “reason for punishment” given as “harboring and abetting criminals”. He is also noted as being a suspect in the July 28 case( the date of the Elishqu incident).

Sources suggest there is a strong likelihood of Haliq being subjected to forced labor.

Meanwhile, concerns regarding China’s human rights violations in the Xinjiang region have been raised by the United Nations in its recent report. A high-level United Nations panel has criticised China’s human rights abuses committed in western Xinjiang regions.

China has been committing human rights violations using “severe and undue restrictions” that are “characterised by a discriminatory component, as the underlying acts often directly or indirectly affect Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim communities,” Bangkok Post reported. The presentation, “The situation of Uyghur and other Turkic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang,” comes after the report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.