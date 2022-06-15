Wheelchair bound paralysed man conquers Mount Kilimanjaro, watch video

Reacting to the video, a user called it an amazing achievement. Another termed the achievement as fantastic and resonated with Hibbert’s feeling of being on the top of the Earth. A user remarked that the achievement was never doubtful because of the climber’s determination.

Martin Hibbert who was left paralysed by the Manchester Arena bomb has conquered the Mount Kilimanjaro with his support team of helpers and local guides in his wheelchair. The 46-year-old man was left paralysed from the waist down and had launched this mission to raise funds for Spinal Injuries Association.

In a video recorded from the summit, Hibbert could be heard saying, “Here, we are on the top of Kilimanjaro. Five years ago, I was in the hospital, hardly able to move. And here I am, five years later on the top of Kilimanjaro, amazing feeling." The climber further added that he was proud to be the second paralysed person to achieve this feat.

Have a look at the video here:

Reacting to the video, a user called it an amazing achievement. Another termed the achievement as fantastic and resonated with Hibbert’s feeling of being on the top of the Earth. A user remarked that the achievement was never doubtful because of the climber’s determination.

According to BBC, only 65 percent of climbers are able to reach the Kilimanjaro summit. Experts and guides accompanied Hibbert while he was scaling the mountain. Close friends and the medical team ensured that the climber remained healthy.

A Daily Mail report mentioned that Hibbert was able to pull himself up, cycle, crawl and cross his legs only after 10 months of this attack. Then, he had to undergo a lot of therapy in Queensland, Australia that led to some improvement.

It is heartwarming that Hibbert had promised her mother that he would scatter some of her ashes on top of the mountain and would even play her favourite song when she died last year. While fulfilling his promise recently, the achiever ended up getting emotional.

What do you think about the inspirational story of Hibbert?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.