WhatsApp, the meta-owned messaging platform, is developing a new feature for Android beta that will let users control the duration of pinned messages within chats and groups. It will be available in the future updates of the app. Users will have the option to choose a certain time frame after which the pinned message will be automatically unpinned.

The platform is expected to provide three different durations to unpin the message – 24 hours, 7 days and 30 days, WABetainfo reported. Additionally, you can also unpin the message before the duration expires.

With pinned messages, WhatsApp seeks to give users a feature that enables them to pin important announcements or information so that it is always visible at the top of a discussion. Thus, making sure that it is not obscured by other messages and that it is easily accessible.

It is also reported that the new message pin length feature will give users a convenient way to guarantee that timely and important information is exposed for the desired time period. The message is automatically unpinned when the predetermined amount of time has passed, assisting in keeping the conversation organised, understandable, and up-to-date.

The feature to pin messages for the desired duration will be available for Android beta testers in future updates of Whatsapp.

In parallel, the app developers have been working on eliminating spam by enabling users to ban unknown callers. Earlier this week, the feature was made available through an app update. The app has just gotten a number of feature updates and enhancements, including a better media picker.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, WhatsApp updated its version for iOS users which includes a number of new features. iPhone users can now design their own WhatsApp avatars and use them as profile pictures, stickers, and other things. To enable this new feature, go to WhatsApp Settings > Avatar on iOS to create a WhatsApp avatar.

By swiping left on the WhatsApp camera, Apple users can now record videos on WhatsApp hands-free. Additionally, the new update includes a feature that makes it simpler to share photos, videos, and documents from other apps by enabling iOS users to drag and drop images from other platforms onto WhatsApp.

Notably, iPhone users can now use the “undo delete for me” feature.

