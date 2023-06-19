WhatsApp to soon launch Instagram-like multiple profiles feature. Here’s how it works

WhatsApp has recently introduced the capability for users to utilize a single account across two devices. However, the messaging platform is now reportedly working on a new feature that will enable the use of multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device.

According to information from WAbetainfo, this feature is currently under development specifically for Android users, suggesting that Android users may be the first to access it upon its release.

What is WhatsApp’s multi-profile feature?

Once this feature is available, users will have the ability to create and store multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device. Switching between accounts will be effortless, as the app will retain the account passwords, allowing users to switch with a single tap. A menu will be displayed, presenting a list of the available accounts, and users can simply choose the desired account to access its contents.

The multi-account feature being developed by WhatsApp is reminiscent of the account-switching functionality found in Instagram. It enables users to maintain separate work-related and personal conversations within a single app. This separation enhances privacy and facilitates the management of notifications, eliminating the need for multiple devices to handle different accounts.

When will WhatsApp’s multi-profile feature be available?

Although the multi-account feature is initially spotted on the WhatsApp Business app for Android, it remains uncertain whether it will also be available for personal accounts. The feature is currently in development and is expected to undergo beta testing in a forthcoming app update.

Other upcoming features

Aside from the multi-account feature, there have been rumours of WhatsApp planning to introduce a new capability for sending video messages.

Similar to voice notes, this feature would allow users to record video messages of up to 60 seconds. To utilize this feature, users would wait for the microphone icon to transform into a video button, press and hold it to record their video message, and subsequently send it.

It’s important to note that both the multi-account feature and the video message feature are still under development and will be made available for testing in the future.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.