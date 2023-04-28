We all are aware of a feature that allows users to decline an incoming call on a mobile phone, while simultaneously sending a message to the caller. While this feature was accessible only on general phone calls, now it will be available for WhatsApp callers too.

In this latest update, Meta-owned WhatsApp will reportedly roll out the “reply with a message” feature within call notifications for a section of beta testers on Android phones.

The company has also stated that this feature will be extended to more users in the coming days. One of the most widely used messaging platforms, WhatsApp has in the last few years introduced several features, making it more user-friendly and flexible for people across the world.

The platform not just allows users to make voice-video calls and sends messages and media, but has also added a feature of ‘WhatsApp Pay’ to send and receive money.

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming new feature, it will basically allow users to reject a call while leaving a quick message, when they are stuck in a situation and cannot respond to the call.

How will the “reply with a message” feature work on WhatsApp?

As stated in a report by WABetaInfo, users after receiving the new update will be able to notice a new “reply” button whenever they receive a call on WhatsApp. This button will feature alongside the existing “answer” and “decline” buttons.

As soon as the user chooses the “reply” button, the incoming call will be rejected and the message box will be opened to allow the user to send a quick message to the caller.

It is pertinent to note that WhatsApp, which has been lately working on a lot of features, recently announced a new one stating that users will now be able to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Through this feature, users can basically link their WhatsApp accounts to up to four additional devices and use them accordingly.

The update has been rolled out for users globally and is expected to be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

