WhatsApp now allows users to use the same account across 4 phones; check details

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app which has a user base of over 2 billion users, has announced that it will finally allow multi-device login for more than one account or phone number.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, made the announcement on both Facebook and Instagram. “Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” he stated.

This functionality, according to WhatsApp, will be accessible to all users in the coming weeks, allowing them to connect to the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones. Additionally, users may also log into WhatsApp Web on desktops and laptops. This is a huge improvement over the prior restriction of utilising only one WhatsApp account on one phone and many accompanying desktop PCs.

Users will be able to sync their messages across devices, including other phones, with the new deployment, allowing them to access the app on other devices even if one is turned off. WhatsApp’s development of new technology to sync messages between devices while retaining end-to-end encryption security makes this feasible.

Since 2021, the firm has been testing multi-device compatibility with a restricted group of beta users. This was a difficult task due to WhatsApp’s full end-to-end encryption capabilities for conversations and calls.

According to the firm, the way this new system works is that each paired phone connects to WhatsApp individually and ensures that personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

If the primary device is not used for an extended length of time, the WhatsApp user’s account will be automatically locked out of any companion devices. According to the instant messaging software, attaching phones as companion devices would make chatting easier for users since they will be able to move between devices without logging out and pick up talks where they left off.

If the user owns a small business, his or her extra employees will be able to answer to consumers straight from their phones using the same WhatsApp Business account.

Although messaging services such as Telegram and Messenger have provided multi-device message sync, they have lacked support for end-to-end encryption, which is a fundamental feature that distinguishes WhatsApp. WhatsApp’s new functionality represents a big advancement for the firm, giving it an even more tempting messaging choice for customers.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is providing a new method for connecting devices that uses a one-time code. Instead of scanning the QR code with your phone, you may now acquire a one-time-use code by entering your cell number on WhatsApp Web, which will be accessible for more linked devices in the future.

