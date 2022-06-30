What's the statue of Goddess Ngonnso that Germany is returning to Cameroon after 120 years?

As per a civil society initiative, named 'Bring Back Ngonnso', the Ngonnso' has a central role for the Nso', as she is considered a mother deity. The statue was stolen by colonial officer Kurt von Pavel and donated to Berlin's Ethnological Museum in 1903

The German government has decided to return a goddess statue to its rightful owner, the African country of Cameroon, 120 year after it was stolen.

According to a Reuters report, the statue of goddess Ngonnso of the kingdom of Nso’ in northwestern Cameroon will be returned as a part of the growing trend of giving back stolen artefacts.

We are delighted to announce to you all the good news of our beloved mother - Ngonnso.

The decision on the return of Ngonnso & it's a Yes!

Ngonnso is coming home, after 120 years in captivity!

Thank you for all you love and support!#BringBackNgonnso @hparzinger @bundesrat pic.twitter.com/K7sOWutQ3D — BringBackNgonnso (@ngonnso) June 27, 2022

The German government has also reached an agreement with Nigeria to return 1,100 Benin bronzes, a collection of metal plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin, in what is now southwestern Nigeria.

The statue of goddess Ngonnso’

As per a civil society initiative, named “Bring Back Ngonnso”, which has been campaigning for the statue’s return for years, the Ngonnso' has a central role for the Nso', as she is considered a mother deity.

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation said that the Nso people have suffered numerous calamities since the statue was stolen.

The goddess Ngonnso’ is believed to be the founder of the Nso dynasty.

In her honor, the Ngonnso statue was made (the symbol of peace and hope).

According to the Reuters report, the statue was taken by colonial officer Kurt von Pavel and donated to Berlin's Ethnological Museum in 1903.

The foundation added that Pavel’s visit to Kumbo, the capital of the Nso kingdom, with armed soldiers must have intimidated the Nso’.

Returning stolen treasures to their roots

At one point, Germany was the third largest colonial power after Britain and France, but it lost all its territories post-World War I.

In an apparent attempt to own its bloodied past, Germany last year announced its intentions to return as many as 1,100 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria while apologising for its role in the slaughter of Herero and Nama tribespeople in Namibia more than a century ago.

Over the years, the Benin bronzes found their way to 20 museums across Germany. These artefacts were mostly stolen by British forces when they attacked the city of Benin in 1897.

Another 23 pieces will be returned to Namibia and the foundation is also planning an agreement to repatriate objects to Tanzania.

According to Deutsche Welle, France returned 26 bronzes to Nigeria in February this year that were stolen in 1892 by French colonial forces.



