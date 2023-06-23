Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday referred to the “Samosa Caucus” in the House of Representatives during his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress.

Addressing the US lawmakers, he said, “The foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people. Throughout your history, you have embraced people from around the world. And, you have made them equal partners in the American dream. There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber.”

“There is one behind me, who has made history!” Modi said, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The chamber erupted in a standing ovation as PM Modi specifically mentioned the historic achievement of Kamala Harris in being elected as the vice president of the US.

“I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House. I hope it grows and brings the full diversity of Indian cuisine here,” he added.

VIDEO | “There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber and one of them is behind me (US Vice-President Kamala Harris). I have been told that the samosa caucus is now the flavour of the House,” says PM Modi in his address at the joint… pic.twitter.com/BlXPbZZEvA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023

What is Samosa Caucus?

Samosa Caucus, named after the popular Indian snack samosa, is used to refer to the informal grouping of Indian-origin Americans in the Congress.

The term has been in use since at least 2018, and it is said to have been coined by Raja Krishnamoorthy, member of the US House of Representatives from Illinois’s 8th District, according to the Indian Express.

At present, there are five US Representatives with Indian roots and the sixth being Vice President Harris, the leader of the Senate. All are Democrats.

The five Representatives are: Shri Shamal Thanedar (68) from Michigan’s 13th District; Dr Ami Bera (58), representing the 6th District of California; Ro Khanna (46), representing the 17th District of California; Pramila Jayapal, representing Washington’s 7th District; and Krishnamoorthy himself.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.