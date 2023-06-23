What's Samosa Caucus PM Modi referred to as flavour of the House in his joint address to the US Congress
'I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House. I hope it grows and brings the full diversity of Indian cuisine here,' said PM Modi during his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday referred to the “Samosa Caucus” in the House of Representatives during his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress.
Addressing the US lawmakers, he said, “The foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people. Throughout your history, you have embraced people from around the world. And, you have made them equal partners in the American dream. There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber.”
“There is one behind me, who has made history!” Modi said, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Related Articles
The chamber erupted in a standing ovation as PM Modi specifically mentioned the historic achievement of Kamala Harris in being elected as the vice president of the US.
“I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House. I hope it grows and brings the full diversity of Indian cuisine here,” he added.
VIDEO | “There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber and one of them is behind me (US Vice-President Kamala Harris). I have been told that the samosa caucus is now the flavour of the House,” says PM Modi in his address at the joint… pic.twitter.com/BlXPbZZEvA
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023
What is Samosa Caucus?
Samosa Caucus, named after the popular Indian snack samosa, is used to refer to the informal grouping of Indian-origin Americans in the Congress.
The term has been in use since at least 2018, and it is said to have been coined by Raja Krishnamoorthy, member of the US House of Representatives from Illinois’s 8th District, according to the Indian Express.
At present, there are five US Representatives with Indian roots and the sixth being Vice President Harris, the leader of the Senate. All are Democrats.
The five Representatives are: Shri Shamal Thanedar (68) from Michigan’s 13th District; Dr Ami Bera (58), representing the 6th District of California; Ro Khanna (46), representing the 17th District of California; Pramila Jayapal, representing Washington’s 7th District; and Krishnamoorthy himself.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi thanks people for sharing enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to US
PM Modi on Monday thanked people from all walks of life for their excitement about his planned trip to the US, especially the members of the US Congress, and said that the diverse support underlines the depth of India-US ties
WATCH: President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden welcome PM Modi at White House for State dinner
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the State dinner on Thursday
Indian kids becoming Spiderman on Halloween, America's youth dancing to 'Naatu Naatu': PM on people-to-people connect
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better with every passing day, underlining the growing people-to-people ties between India and the US