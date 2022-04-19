What's the 'mystery' liver disease that's making kids in the US, Europe sick?

Even though some children have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and adenoviruses, health officials are still looking for a genetic characterisation of the viruses to determine any potential associations between cases

Children in several countries, including the US and the UK, are coming down with a mysterious liver disease that has led health officials to investigate its origins.

The World Health Organisation on Friday said that the UK has been investigating at least 74 cases in which children have come down with hepatitis, or liver inflammation. Three similar cases have been reported in Spain and a few in Ireland are also being investigated.

Where have they found cases of the mysterious liver illness?



The 74 cases of hepatitis in the UK have been under investigation since as early as January this year, the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on 6 April.

While some of the patients were found infected with adenoviruses and SARS-CoV-2, the WHO has excluded all the hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D and E) as causes of the illness.

The WHO first became aware of the unusual illnesses early this month, when they learned of 10 children in Scotland with liver problems. One got sick in January and the nine others in March. All became severely ill and were diagnosed with hepatitis after being taken to the hospital.

The state of Alabama in the US has reported the mystery liver illness in nine children between the ages 1-6 years since October 2021.

While there have no deaths so far, some of these children were transferred to specialist units and six had to undergo liver transplant

What could have caused the illness?

Despite some cases testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus, a genetic characterisation of the viruses needs to be undertaken to determine any potential associations between cases, the WHO has said.

The UKHSA also said adenoviruses, which cause common respiratory illnesses such as the common cold, can also be the reason behind the illness.

Science magazine also supported the theory that the hepatitis is being caused by an adenovirus, since upto half of the children infected in the UK have tested positive for it.

“But so far, the evidence is too thin to resolve the mystery, researchers and physicians say,” the magazine reported.

As per the analyses by Alabama health department, there could be a possible association of the hepatitis with Adenovirus 41.

Hepatitis can occur due to various reasons and can be life threatening if not treated.

Its symptoms include dark urine, pale and grey-coloured stool, itchy skin, yellowing of the eyes and skin, high temperature, muscle and joint pain and loss of appetite among others, according to the Indian Express.

The liver processes nutrients, filters the blood and fights infections. The infections caused symptoms like jaundice, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Hepatitis can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Most people infected with an adenovirus recover from the illness without any major complications.

However, rarely, hepatitis can be a rare complication resulting from the virus. Human to human transmission of adenoviruses is possible by touching contaminated surfaces and through the respiratory route.



