What you need to know about Singapore’s beer made out of urine

A brewery in Singapore has taken the message of being environment friendly to another level by turning urine and sewage into alcoholic beverages. If the latest development in beer-making is appetising or not, we cannot say, but it sure is a green way of doing so.

Currently advertised at “the greenest beer”, NEWBrew is made out of a liquid that is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore's water supply, as per a BBC report.

Why use urine, sewage to make beer?

In a world that is facing a water crisis which is going to get worse in the coming years, every attempt to save and recycle water is needed. Beer requires a lot of water, since 90 per cent of the beverage is H20.

To tackle the inevitable water crisis, Singapore’s water agency has launched the drink to raise awareness about the country’s water scarcity.



How is it made?

NEWater goes through stringent tests, several rounds of filtration, making it safe to drink.

According to Independent, the sewage is treated to become “ultra-clean” water, before it is used to make 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale.

According to The Straits Times, NEWBrew was launched last month by national water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery Brewerkz, along with Singapore International Water Week (SIWW).

The clean NEWater does not contaminate the taste of the malt, hops and strains of yeast in the drink.

The water board has been treating sewage for years to turn it into drinkable water. It says that the aim of the exercise is to cushion water supply against dry weather.

During dry periods, the recycled sewage gets added to reservoirs, before the water there is treated and used as tap water.

The craft beer, which describes itself as having a “toasted, honey-like aftertaste”, is another way of keeping Singapore hydrated when it gets hot and dry while keeping its water supply secure.

Not the only player in the game

NEWBrew isn’t the first craft beer to be made from recycled water. Similar drafts have been brewed by people elsewhere.

According to The Straits Times, In San Diego, craft beer company Stone Brewing rolled out Stone Full Circle Pale Ale in 2017, a beer brewed with purified reclaimed water.

People have also tried to raise awareness about food wastage through alcoholic beverages.

Crust Group rolled out a line of artisanal beers made from surplus bread and other ingredients from its restaurant and hotel partners, to raise awareness on food waste.

Restaurant Super Loco Group has also introduced a "zero to hero" cocktail, made using tropical fruit scraps, in its Loco Earth Month menu to mark Earth Day on 22 April.



With inputs from agencies

