What planes is Air India buying from Boeing, Airbus?

New Delhi: Air India has struck the largest-ever deal in aviation history with agreements to buy around 500 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.

These include around 250 planes from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. The deal with Boeing includes the option to buy 70 more aircraft.

As per the deal, the Tata group-controlled Air India will purchase 190 narrow-body Boeing 737 MAX jets and 30 widebodies — 20 of the Boeing 787, and 10 Boeing 777Xs.

Let us take a look at the different types of aircraft that Air India will buy under this deal.

Boeing 737 MAX

With a seating capacity ranging from 172 to 230, the Boeing 737 MAX has a maximum flight range of 7,130 kilometres.

It has a length of 43.8 metres with a wingspan of 35.9 metres.

It is the fourth generation of the Boeing 737, a narrow-body airliner manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA).

Based on earlier 737 models, the 737 MAX boasts a more efficient CFM International LEAP-1B engines, aerodynamic changes, including distinctive split-tip winglets, and airframe modifications.

Boeing 787

This plane can accommodate 248 to 336 passengers depending on the model. While the 787-8 has a length of 57 metres, the 787-9 measures 63 metres and the 787-10 stands at 68 metres.

This aircraft has a wingspan of 60 metres and a height of 17 metres.

This wide-body jet airliner has been developed and manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA).

Boeing 777X

This is claimed to be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet. According to Boeing, the 777X delivers 10 percent lower fuel use and emissions and 10 percent lower operating costs than other passenger aircraft of its kind.

“The 777X offers low-risk, profitable growth, industry-leading reliability and seamless integration with the 777 and 787 Dreamliner families for even more flexibility,” Boeing said in a statement.

“But performance is just part of the story. With a spacious, wide cabin, new custom architecture and innovations from the 787 Dreamliner, the 777X will deliver the flight experience of the future,” the statement added.

The 777-8 has a length of 70.86 metres, an extended wingspan of 71.75 metres and can seat 384 passengers.

The 777-9 version has a length of 76.72 metres, an extended wingspan of 71.75 metres and can accommodate 426 people.

Airbus A320neo

The Airbus A320neo is a narrow-body airliners manufactured by French aviation company Airbus.

The A320neo is based on previous models A319, A320 and A321 and was re-engined with CFM LEAP-1A or Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines.

Launched on December 1, 2010, this aircraft conducted its first flight on September 25 , 2014 and was introduced by Lufthansa on January 25, 2016.

Airbus A321neo

A member of the Airbus A320 family of short to medium range, narrow-body, commercial passenger twin engine jet airliners, the Airbus A321 can accommodate 185 to 236 passengers.

It has a stretched fuselage which was the first derivative of the baseline A320 and shares a common type rating with all other Airbus A320-family variants. This allows previous A320-family pilots to fly the aircraft without the need for further training.

Airbus A350-1000

A long-range, wide-body twin-engine jet airliner, the Airbus A350 was developed and produced by Airbus as a response to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The A350-1000 can accommodate 350 to 410 passengers in a standard three-class configuration, with 40% more area for premium-category seating.

Airbus A350-900

The A350-900 has the ability to seat 300-350 passengers in a standard three-class configuration. Airbus claims that this plane can fly short-range segments to ultra-long-range non-stop routes of up to 18,000km.

