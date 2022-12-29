What is the role of President in Nepal and why is it important to political parties?

New Delhi: The constitution of Nepal gives the President the role of the head of the State. In 2008 the King in Nepal was replaced by a President.

Article 61 of the constitution says the role of the President is to promote national unity, abide by the statute and also protect it.

The President’s primary responsibility is to authenticate the Cabinet’s decisions. But according to a report in Kathmandu Post, “Different moves of the first president Dr Ram Baran Yadav and the incumbent Bidya Devi Bhandari courted controversy for their alleged failures to act as custodian of the constitution and their refusal to work in tandem with the Cabinet.”

The controversy between Presidents and ruling governments

The move of sacking the army chief Rookmangud Katawal in 2009 by Dahal was stalled by then President Ram Baran Yadav. Meanwhile, according to Kathmandu Post, the current President Bhandari on the other hand is accused of colluding with CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli and refusing to authenticate the current government’s decisions, the latest being her refusal to issue an ordinance on citizenship.

President Bhandari rejects citizenship bill

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who has been expressing her reservations against several provisions of the bill to amend the Citizenship Act-2006 despite her ceremonial role, has refused to authenticate the bill, thereby affecting at least half a million stateless people waiting for the bill’s passage to get their national identity cards.

Past incidents suggest that the role of the President in Nepal is crucial and that is why it becomes important for the parties to discuss who to appoint to the key position.

