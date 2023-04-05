What is the controversy behind Nepal PM Dahal's hesitation to publicise his property details?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal seems to be in no hurry to make his property details public despite being in power for over 100 days now.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, “then-prime minister Dahal had not published his property details in his first 100 days in office. He did so later, and only after considerable public pressure.”

The practice of making the property details of the prime minister and other ministers public

was started in 1990 when the first government was elected after the restoration of democracy.

Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala had started the practice of making property details of his cabinet public. The report in Kathmandu Post added, “Except Khil Raj Regmi and his team, all prime ministers and ministers until the time of the second KP Sharma Oli government made their property details public.”

Nepal Prime Minister Dahal wins vote of confidence

Pushpa Kamal Dahal got a vote of confidence for the second time in 70 days, this time with a different set of coalition partners.

Prime Minister Dahal secured 172 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives. Other 89 lawmakers voted against him whereas one abstained.

Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, CPN-Unified Socialist, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal, Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Aam Janata Party voted in his favour. CPN-UML and Rastriya Prajatantra Party voted against him. Nepal Workers and Peasants Party abstained.

Dahal, 68, sought a vote of confidence as two parties in the seven-party alliance – Rastriya Prajatantra Party and CPN-UML – withdrew support to his government. They refused to endorse Prachanda’s proposal to back Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel for the post of president.

Dahal, who was sworn in as the country’s Prime Minister in December, comfortably passed the first-floor test on January 10 with 268 votes after all parties except the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and the Rastriya Janamorcha voted in favour of the government.

