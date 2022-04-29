What is Shab-e-Qadr? Find date, significance, celebrations and special dua for Laylatul Qadr

This year, the most significant night of the Muslims - Shab-e-Qadr - will be marked on 29 April, Friday

Shab-e-Qadr is considered to be one of the holiest nights for the Muslim community. As per Islamic belief, Shab-e-Qadr commemorates the day when the verses of the Holy Quran were first revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

When is Shab-e-Qadr?

This year, the most significant night of the Muslims - Shab-e-Qadr - will be marked on 29 April, Friday.

The day falls on an odd numbered nights in the last 10 days of the month of Ramadan. Many people believe that it actually falls on the 27th day of Ramzaan (29 April this year).

How is the day observed?

Also known as Laylat al-Qadr, the Muslim community honour the day by reciting the holy verses from the Quran the entire night. They believe that the blessings of the Almighty flourishes and thrives during this night. Hence, the day is known to be the holiest night for all Muslims.

Around the world, several religious scholars and preachers organise meetings on the Holy Quran, its holy verses, as well as on the life of Prophet Muhammad. They hold these talks to inspire Muslims to follow the path of true faith and righteousness.

Here are few things to do on Shab-e-Qadr:

- Take time out and do I'tikaf, which means to adhere or commit oneself to something that is prayer.

- Perform Namaz and Tahajjud; it is a voluntary prayer during the holy time. Tahajjud is known as the ‘night prayer’.

- Read and recite a few important verses from the Holy Quran.

- While praying, recite some special dua.

History and Significance:

During Ramadan, Prophet Mohammad spent long hours meditating about the world. He mainly looked for support to guide his people away from the moral evils and idolatry. Occasionally, Prophet Mohammad travelled to the Cave of Hira, a small cave in the hills near Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

According to scriptures, it is believed that in around 610 Common Era (CE), Prophet Mohammad received the Quran’s first verses from Allah.

